Conner (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's walk-through session. Conner followed it up with another absence at an official session one day later, giving him just one more opportunity to join his teammates on the field this week. Considering his veteran status and familiarity with the offense, he may not need to practice to be available on game day, though Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports that Conner is expected to sit out Sunday's game in Seattle. Friday's injury report should provide more clarity on Conner's status one way or the other, but if he ends up sitting out this weekend, Eno Benjamin is in line to lead the Cardinals backfield. With Darrel Williams (knee) also unlikely to play, the team's other running backs are rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram and practice-squad members Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams.