Conner (ribs) was unable to take part in Wednesday's walkthrough, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Conner made an early departure from the Cardinals' Week 5 matchup with the Eagles, the second time in five games in which he was forced to the sideline before the clock hit 0:00. This time around, coach Kliff Kingsbury has called Conner "day-to-day," according to Darren Urban of the team's official site, but it hasn't translated to any on-field work yet. Conner's status thus bears monitoring as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday at Seattle. Meanwhile, with Darrel Williams (knee) unlikely to suit up this weekend and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) on IR, Eno Benjamin and rookie Keaontay Ingram are the only healthy running backs on the active roster, with Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams candidates to be elevated from the practice squad if Conner is limited or out.