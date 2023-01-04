Conner (knee/shin) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Conner departed this past Sunday's game in Atlanta in the fourth quarter due to a shin issue, ending Week 17 with 19 touches for 110 yards from scrimmage. On Monday, coach Kliff Kingsbury termed Conner day-to-day but called his injury "nothing major" after X-rays were returned negative, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Conner also was listed with a knee concern on Wednesday's practice report, so with a pair of injuries, his activity level will continued to be watched to get a sense of the running back's potential to play Sunday in San Francisco.