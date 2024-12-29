Conner (knee), who exited Saturday's game against the Rams in the second quarter and was deemed questionable to return, never re-entered the contest despite wanting to retake the field, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Conner finished the defeat with four carries for four yards along with two receptions on three targets for four yards.

According to Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, Conner may have aggravated the knee injury he initially suffered last Sunday against Carolina by being "twisted up on" at the end of a carry early in the second quarter. After the Cardinals announced that the veteran running back was questionable to re-enter the contest, Conner spent much of the rest of the game with his helmet on along the sideline, and he was never formally ruled out, though he did get looked at by trainers. Gannon mentioned that the plan going into the game was for Conner to be "full go," and the head coach suggested that the talented tailback "wasn't healthy enough to go back in" after being pulled despite Conner's desire to do so. Arizona has already been eliminated from postseason contention, which could be a factor in Conner's status for the team's regular-season finale next weekend against San Francisco.