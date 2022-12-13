Conner rushed 15 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 29 yards in the Cardinals' 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. He also recovered a fumble.

Conner opened the night with a nine-yard reception and six-yard rush before disaster struck on the next play and Kyler Murray went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury on a non-contact play. The versatile back remained an integral part of the gameplan with Colt McCoy under center, often serving as a safety valve for the veteran and also recording a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:59 remaining in the first half. Conner has put together his two best performances of the season in the Cardinals' last pair of contests, and if Murray's injury is as devastating as it seemed, the veteran running back could be in line for an even bigger role in coming weeks.