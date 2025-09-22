Conner is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner will require surgery after suffering a "severe" ankle injury against San Francisco. The team doesn't yet know the full extent of the injury, but Conner's 2025 seems to be over. With Conner now sidelined, Trey Benson immediately becomes a plug-and-play fantasy starter at running back, though Emari Demercado figures to slide into the mix as the Cardinals' RB2.