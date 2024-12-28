Conner (knee) is expected to play Saturday night against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Along with Rapoport's report, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com indicated Friday that Conner -- who is officially listed as questionable after being deemed a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday -- was trending in the right direction ahead of the contest. In any case, confirmation of the running back's Week 17 status will arrive once the Cardinals' inactives are revealed prior to the team's 8:10 ET kickoff.