Conner (ribs), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against Seattle, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
Earlier reports suggested that the Cardinals plan to test Conner during pre-game warmups before determining his availability but Glazer's report is more optimistic. Either way, there's still some uncertainty about Conner's status that won't be resolved until Arizona's inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff. Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram are on hand to log added snaps Sunday if Conner experiences any setbacks in warmups or in-game (if active).
