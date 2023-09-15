Conner (calf) said Friday that he's feeling good and suggested he's ready for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

It remains to be seen if Conner is listed as questionable or avoids an injury designation on the final report Friday afternoon. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday after taking on 83 percent snap share and 19 touches for 70 yards in a 20-16 loss to Washington last week.