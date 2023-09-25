Conner carried the ball 14 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Cowboys.

The former Steeler led a Cardinals rushing attack that piled up 222 yards and two scores, including Conner's own five-yard TD dash in the first quarter that kick-started the upset victory. The veteran back has produced 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the last two games, but that TD streak could come to an abrupt end in Week 4 against a tough 49ers defense.