Conner carried the ball 21 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams. He also caught all three of his targets for 17 yards.

The 27-year-old back hadn't scored since Week 1, but a healthy Conner finally regained the nose for the end zone he displayed in 2021. He punched in his first TD late in the second quarter on a four-yard run, then scored on a nine-yard scamper midway through the fourth. Conner will look to keep rolling in Week 11 against a 49ers defense he scored three touchdowns against in two meetings last year.