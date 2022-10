Conner (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday but is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner hasn't practiced since emerging from a Week 5 loss to the Eagles with a rib injury, but coach Kliff Kingsbury noted Wednesday that the running back will be a game-time decision Thursday, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. At the latest, Conner's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he joins Darrel Williams (knee, out) in street clothes, Eno Benjamin (foot) again will lead Arizona's backfield after capping Week 7 prep with a full practice.