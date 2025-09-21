Conner was carted off the field during Sunday's game at San Francisco with an apparent right ankle injury, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner was tackled high and low at the end of a one-yard run early in the third quarter and immediately clutched at his lower right leg after the play. At the time he left the field, he had nine carries for 22 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 15 yards. Trey Benson will take on a larger role in the Cardinals offense for as long as Conner is sidelined.