Conner carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Kansas City.

While the yardage wasn't impressive, Conner showed his nose for the end zone with a two-yard plunge early in the second quarter to get the Cardinals on the board. The 27-year-old scored 18 TDs in 15 games in his first season for Arizona in 2021, and as long as Conner can stay mostly healthy he stands a good chance of reaching double digits once again.