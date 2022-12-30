Conner (illness) returned to practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

His return as a full participant after back-to-back missed practices sets Conner up for another large workload, though at some point the Cardinals might consider giving their backups some playing time with a playoff berth out of the equation. Conner topped 90 percent snap share in four of the past five games, and he should get plenty of touches Sunday in Atlanta even if he fails to match that number again.