Conner carried the ball 13 times for 39 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.

For the third straight game, Conner failed to gain much yardage, and his 57 scrimmage yards were actually a season high. The former Steeler remains entrenched at the top of the Cardinals depth chart -- backups Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for only eight touches and 30 yards Sunday -- but he might need to get back into the end zone to make a fantasy impact in Week 4 against the Panthers.