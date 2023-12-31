Conner took 26 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for five yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 35-31 win over Philadelphia.

Conner was the late-game hero of Sunday's upset win over the Eagles after he punched in a two-yard score with less than a minute left on the clock. It was the bruising tailback's second trip to the end zone in the second half after he caught a short touchdown pass from Kyler Murray in the third quarter. The red-hot Conner will carry a scoring streak of four games into the final game of the 2023 regular season.