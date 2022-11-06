The Cardinals are "hopeful" that Conner (ribs), officially listed as questionable, will return for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Conner has missed the last three games but managed to log a limited practice each day leading up to the Week 9 matchup against Seattle. He remains a true game-time decision, with his pre-game work ultimately set to determine his status. If he's able to suit up, Conner would likely retake the lead-back role from Eno Benjamin, though his workload could be monitored in the short term.