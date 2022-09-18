Conner exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with an ankle injury.
Prior to leaving the game, Conner had carried seven times for 25 yards and caught two of his four targets for 26 yards. Next up for the Cardinals' backfield touches in Conner's absence are Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams.
