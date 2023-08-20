Conner rushed twice for 15 yards in the Cardinals' 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Conner took the ball on Arizona's first play from scrimmage and recorded a six-yard carry, and after a nine-yard gain during the Cardinals' second drive, the veteran back's night was done. The 28-year-old once again lines up to helm the backfield in 2023, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out next Saturday afternoon's road matchup against the Vikings.