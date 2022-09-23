Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Conner (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

While his ankle injury isn't too serious, Conner was unable to return to last week's game after his exit and now is in danger of missing a contest. The Rams and Cardinals are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, with Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin on hand as the backfield replacement if Conner doesn't play. Benjamin served as Conner's backup in the season opener, but Williams had a bigger impact after the injury last week with a long run and a touchdown in the overtime win over Las Vegas.