Conner (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

For a second consecutive week, Conner is tending to a health concern, this time to his knee. So far, he's logged back-to-back capped sessions during Week 4 prep, so his listing on Friday's practice report may give a sense of his chances to suit up Sunday at Carolina. On the season, Conner is averaging a paltry 3.0 YPC on 30 rushes, hauled in 10 of 15 targets for 73 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.

