Conner (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

During the portion of the session open to the media, Conner was wearing a sleeve on his calf but appeared to be moving around without issue, per Brack. Still, the Cardinals placed a cap on his on-field reps for a second day in a row, giving him just one more chance to log a full practice this week. Assuming he's able to suit up Sunday against the Giants, Conner will handle the bulk of the touches out of Arizona's backfield with Keaontay Ingram a distant second in the RB pecking order.