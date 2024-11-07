Conner (finger) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Conner is averaging 18.4 touches for 92.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four rushing TDs in nine appearances this season. He has yielded some reps at times to reserve RBs Emari Demercado and Trey Benson, but their usage has been up and down while Conner has maintained his workload throughout the campaign. Having said that, Conner had a cap on his practice reps Wednesday and Thursday due to a finger injury, meaning his status will continue to be monitored as the week goes on.