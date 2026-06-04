Cardinals' James Conner: Limited at OTAs

Conner (foot) has mostly been limited to side work with trainers during OTA practices, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coming off a season-ending foot and ankle injury in Week 3 last year, Conner accepted a pay cut this March, shortly before Arizona signed RB Tyler Allgeier. The Cardinals later drafted RB Jeremiyah Love, potentially leaving Conner as the No. 3 back after a half-decade stint as the team's starter. Trade rumors shouldn't be ignored, but Conner's presence at voluntary workouts is a clear sign he hasn't shut the door on Arizona.