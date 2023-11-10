Connor (knee) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The failure to progress to full participation perhaps leaves some doubt, while the Cardinals' decision to release RB Tony Jones on Thursday hints at Conner making his return after missing the minimum of four games. He'll likely shoulder a considerable workload if the Cards end up activating him from injured reserve before the 4 ET deadline Saturday, as rookie RB Emari Demercado (toe) has been ruled out for a second straight week. Keaontay Ingram is the only healthy running back on Arizona's roster as of Friday afternoon, with Corey Clement being the lone option from the practice squad.