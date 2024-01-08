Conner finished with 27 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown Sunday, adding four receptions on as many targets for 54 yards in a 21-20 loss to Seattle.

Conner nearly wore a hero's cape for the second week in a row after scoring another late touchdown to give the underdog Cardinals a shot at victory. Unlike the Eagles before them, the Seahawks were able to strike back on Sunday and spoil Conner's first 200-total-yard game of the campaign. The veteran workhorse was unconscious over the last quarter of the schedule (104/514/5) to produce the first 1,000-yard season of his career in just 13 games. Conner will enter the final year of a three-year contract with Arizona with little competition for the starting role pending the club's offseason roster moves.