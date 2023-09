Conner (back) practiced in full Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The back issue that limited Conner during Wednesday's session clearly is a minor concern after he returned to all activity one day later. Meanwhile, Keaontay Ingram, one of the Cardinals' reserve running backs, showed up on Thursday's practice report as limited due to a neck injury. If Ingram isn't 100 percent or even out Sunday at San Francisco, Conner could handle a bit more work than usual out of Arizona's backfield.