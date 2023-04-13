Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday that Conner (shin/knee) "looked good" at the start of the Cardinals' offseason program, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

After breaking out with 18 total touchdowns in his first season with Arizona in 2021, Conner fell back to eight scores in 13 games while battling ankle, knee, rib and shin injuries over the course of the most recent campaign. With more than three months to get past shin and knee issues that kept him out Week 18, Conner appears to be healthy as the team reported for the first workouts under Gannon, who took over for Kliff Kingsbury in February. As the Cardinals' roster currently stands, Conner doesn't have much competition for backfield reps ahead of the 2023 season, barring an addition via free agency or the upcoming draft.