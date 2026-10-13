Conner (foot) is "getting close" to practicing, but the Cardinals aren't expected to open his 21-day evaluation window this week, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Conner's 2025 season was cut short due to a right foot injury that he addressed with surgery, but he was cleared to take part in practices at the start of training camp. However, he didn't end up mixing into team drills at any point in August before the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve with a designation to return to begin the season. Though Conner has seemingly made progress in his recovery from the start of the season, the Cardinals are unlikely to rush him back into action with three other running backs (Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight) already on the 53-man roster. Gambardoro suggests that the Cardinals may be viewing Conner as more of an insurance policy in the backfield, and it's not out of the question for the veteran to get moved ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline if the team doesn't have a need for him once he's fully healthy.