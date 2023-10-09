Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Conner (knee) could be in line to miss "a little bit of time," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Conner exited Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the second quarter and was unable to return after being diagnosed with a knee injury, the nature and severity of which have yet to be clarified. The Cardinals seemingly signaled that Conner was a candidate to miss a game or games by claiming Tony Jones off waivers Monday, but Gannon also noted that the transaction "doesn't mean anything for James right now." With Arizona slated to play at the Rams this coming Sunday, the team will post its first Week 6 practice report Wednesday, which may provide a better sense of Conner's upcoming availability. Emari Demercado ended up getting 10 carries and three targets in place of Conner in Week 5, turning them into 11 touches for 57 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Meanwhile, Corey Clement continued to stick solely on special teams and reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.