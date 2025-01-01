The Cardinals placed Conner (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

In the last two days, Arizona has placed its top two running backs on IR -- also, rookie third-round pick Trey Benson (ankle) -- thereby ending both of their seasons. Conner thus will finish the 2024 campaign with 283 touches for 1,508 yards from scrimmage and nine total TDs in 16 games. In a corresponding move, the Cards signed Michael Carter off the practice squad, and he likely will lead the backfield Sunday against the 49ers while DeeJay Dallas plays a complementary role.