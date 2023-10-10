Conner (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to injury and is a candidate to be placed on IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the second quarter, and if placed on IR he will have to miss at least the next four games of the season. An extended absence on Conner's part would leave the Cardinals thin at running back, though the team did claim Tony Jones off waivers Monday. Keaontay Ingram(neck) missed Week 5 due to injury, so if neither he or Conner are able to suit up Week 6 against the Rams, Arizona may have to turn to Emari Demercado and Jones to lead the backfield.