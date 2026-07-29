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Cardinals' James Conner: Not doing full-team drills

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Conner (foot) isn't yet doing full-team drills at training camp, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.

Coming back from season-ending foot surgery, Conner didn't do much at the offseason program but took part in the opening practices of traning camp. Now that 11-on-11 drills are starting up, Conner has been forced to watch from the sideline while Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love take first-team reps. There will be concern for Conner's Week 1 availability if he doesn't begin full-team work within the next week or two.

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