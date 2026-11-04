Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said Tuesday that Conner (foot) won't return from IR this week, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Though LaFleur said last week that Conner could "potentially" play this season, that won't happen in Week 9. The veteran running back continues to work his way back from a right foot injury and has not yet been cleared to practice. Arizona is dealing with multiple injuries in its backfield, including to Jeremiyah Love (ankle - IR) and Bam Knight (concussion), so Conner could have provided a big boost if he'd been able to work his way back this week. Instead, the team will turn to Tyler Allgeier to lead its backfield, with Evan Hull serving as his primary backup if Knight is unable to suit up Sunday against Seattle.