Conner (ribs) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

If he eventually goes down as a non-participant for a second consecutive day, Conner will have just one more opportunity to mix into drills before Arizona tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Seattle. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has called Conner day-to-day this week, so there's a chance the sixth-year pro doesn't need to practice to be available on game day. If Conner is limited or out this weekend, Eno Benjamin would take the reins of the Cardinals backfield with Darrel Williams (knee) unlikely to play and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) on injured reserve. Other candidates to get backfield touches are rookie Keaontay Ingram and practice-squad members Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams.