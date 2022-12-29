Conner (illness) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, so what the running back is able to at Friday's practice will added further context in terms of his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. Next up for the Cardinals' backfield touches if Conner is limited or out versus Atlanta are Keaontay Ingram and Corey Clement.
