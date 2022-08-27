Conner is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Titans, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Conner and the team's full allotment of top available skill players are thus in line to see their next game action in Week 1 against the Chiefs. While Conner is the team's clear-cut top RB, the pecking order behind him has yet to be solidified, as Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram and Jonathan Ward (shoulder) continue to compete for depth chart slotting.