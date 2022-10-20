Conner (ribs) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Saints.

Conner thus will miss a second game in a row along with Darrel Williams (knee), leaving the Cardinals backfield in the hands of Eno Benjamin (foot) and, to a lesser extent, rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram. After Thursday's contest, Arizona doesn't play again until Sunday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota, so Conner will have extra time to get healthy ahead of Week 8 action.

