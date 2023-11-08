Conner (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Cardinals designated Conner for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, and the extent of his first on-field work since hurting his knee Week 5 against the Bengals now is known. Such an activity level indicates he still has some steps to take to put the health concern in the rearview mirror, but he at least has two more chances this week to log a full session. Even if he doesn't Thursday or Friday, Arizona has until Saturday afternoon to activate Conner from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. With RB Emari Demercado not yet practicing due to a toe issue and QB Kyler Murray (knee) seemingly poised to return to action this weekend, the Cardinals may feel compelled to get their top running back on the active roster to give a jolt to the offense.