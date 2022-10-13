Conner (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough, Conner followed it up with another absence at an official session one day later, giving him just one more opportunity to join his teammates on the field this week. Considering his veteran status and familiarity with the offense, he may not need to practice to be available on game day, but Friday's injury report may give a sense of if the running back can play through a rib issue Sunday at Seattle. If Conner is limited or out this weekend, Eno Benjamin is in line to lead the Cardinals backfield with Darrel Williams (knee) unlikely to suit up and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) on IR. The team's other RBs are rookie sixth-rounder Keaontay Ingram and practice-squad members Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams.