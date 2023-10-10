The Cardinals placed Conner (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Conner thus will miss at least four games due to the knee injury that he suffered this past Sunday against the Bengals. The nature of the issue isn't yet known, but as long as Conner is sidelined, the Cardinals' ground game will have to run though undrafted rookie Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram, Tony Jones and potentially practice-squad members Corey Clement and Damien Williams. With Ingram still in recovery mode from a neck concern, Demercado currently is the leader in the clubhouse to be the team's No. 1 RB.