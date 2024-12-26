Conner (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at the Rams, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Conner made an early departure from this past Sunday's loss in Carolina due to a knee injury, which contained him to limited listings on all three Week 17 practice reports. The Cardinals held practice Wednesday and Thursday, the latter of which Conner was spotted with a sleeve on his right leg, per Mackie. Coach Jonathan Gannon told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com earlier Thursday that Conner has made "good progress" in his recovery, but he also was unsure of the statuses of both Conner and fellow RB Trey Benson (ankle), who also is listed as questionable. Ultimately, Arizona will post its list of inactives for Saturday's game about 90 minutes before an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if either or both RBs are inhibited or sidelined, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are the next options at the position.