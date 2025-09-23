The Cardinals placed Conner (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.

It's merely a procedural move, as Conner has already been ruled out for the season after he was injured in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Conner's season is cut short after rushing 32 times for 95 yards and one touchdown. He added eight catches for 38 yards and an additional score as a receiver. With Conner done for the year, the Cardinals are set to roll with Trey Benson and Emari Demercado out of the backfield.