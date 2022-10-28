Conner (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Darrel Williams (knee) is a game-time decision, potentially giving the Cardinals a third backfield option alongside Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram, both of whom scored touchdowns in a Week 7 win over New Orleans. There's a good chance Benjamin keeps the lead role even if Williams plays, but it would still add risk to have another body involved. Despite making it back to limited practice participation this week, Conner will miss a third straight game.