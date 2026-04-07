Conner (foot) participated at the start of the Cardinals' offseason program Tuesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Conner's 2025 campaign was abbreviated due to a foot injury that required surgery and a stint on injured reserve after Week 3. He then worked out a restructured contract with the Cardinals in early March that left him with $2.1 million guaranteed in 2026. The team added Tyler Allgeier to its backfield this offseason on a two-year contract with $8 million in guarantees, while 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson (knee) also remains on the roster. Conner has been Arizona's lead runner since 2021 when healthy, but because he's entering his age-31 season, he may cede more of the RB reps to Allgeier this fall under new coach Mike LaFleur.