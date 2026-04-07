default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Conner (foot) participated at the start of the Cardinals' offseason program Tuesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Conner's 2025 campaign was abbreviated due to a foot injury that required surgery and a stint on injured reserve after Week 3. He then worked out a restructured contract with the Cardinals in early March that left him with $2.1 million guaranteed in 2026. The team added Tyler Allgeier to its backfield this offseason on a two-year contract with $8 million in guarantees, while 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson (knee) also remains on the roster. Conner has been Arizona's lead runner since 2021 when healthy, but because he's entering his age-31 season, he may cede more of the RB reps to Allgeier this fall under new coach Mike LaFleur.

More News