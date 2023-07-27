Coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday that he's "100 percent" comfortable using Conner as a bell-cow back, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals didn't add any draft picks or veteran free agents to their backfield this offseason, despite having one of the league's thinner depth charts at the position. Conner's ability to both run between the tackles and catch passes allows him to play in all situations without hurting the team, but he's missed multiple games in each of his six NFL seasons and has never been one to rip off long gains. Even accounting for his own shortcomings as well as those of the Arizona offense, Conner is a sensible choice for fantasy managers seeking an RB2 or RB3 after the first five or six rounds of drafts. Despite arguably having one of the better Week 1 volume projections at his position, Conner will enter August with an ADP outside the Top 75 on most sites.