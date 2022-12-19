Conner recorded 16 rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos. He added three receptions on five targets for 28 yards.

Conner accounted for 16 of Arizona's 17 carries by running backs, though he was largely held in check. He did manage to break free for a 14-yard run early in the third quarter and also tallied a 16-yard reception midway to account for his longest gains of the day. Conner also punched in a late touchdown from one yard away -- his seventh score of the season. He may find it difficult to find running room without Kyler Murray (knee) under center, but Conner has seen at least 15 rushing attempts in four of his last five games.