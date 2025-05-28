Conner (knee) was present for the Cardinals' first OTA of the offseason program Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Prior to hurting his right knee Week 16 of last season, Conner had racked up six 100-yard rushing efforts through 15 games, and while he attempted to gut through it Week 17, he managed just six touches before departing early and then was placed on IR before Week 18. Overall, he handled 236 carries and hauled in 47 of 55 targets en route to a career-best 1,518 yards from scrimmage along with nine total touchdowns in 16 regular-season contests. More than five months removed the aforementioned injury, Conner is healthy, stating, "I'm ready," as Arizona kicks off on-field work this spring.