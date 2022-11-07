Conner carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and caught all five of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Seeing his first action since Week 5 after recovering from a rib injury, Conner saw 12 touches to Eno Benjamin's five but was still out-gained on the ground by Kyler Murray. The workload split in the Arizona backfield might be due to Conner's layoff, but Benjamin may also have shown enough over the last three games to retain a role in the offense, leaving Conner's upside somewhat in question heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Rams.